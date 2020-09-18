MATCHDAY: Man U will reveal how it fits Van de Beek

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Saturday: ENGLAND Manchester United gets its Premier League campaign underway with…

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Saturday:

ENGLAND

Manchester United gets its Premier League campaign underway with a home match against Crystal Palace, with much scrutiny on where Donny Van de Beek fits into the team. The Netherlands international is United’s only major signing of the transfer window and adds competition to a midfield that already contains Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could change his formation to squeeze in Van de Beek. United was given an extra week off to recover from its exertions in the Europa League late last season. Palace got off to a winning start last weekend against Southampton, as did Arsenal ahead of its home match against West Ham. Everton also is looking to make it two wins from two when it hosts West Bromwich Albion, while promoted pair Leeds and Fulham meet at Elland Road and are seeking their first points.

SPAIN

Unai Emery’s Villarreal hosts Eibar looking to rebound after drawing with promoted Huesca 1-1 in the debut of the former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager. Besides luring Emery back to La Liga, Villarreal has reinforced its squad with former Valencia midfielders Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin, and forward Takefusa Kubo on loan from Real Madrid. They are expected to boost an attack led by strikers Paco Alcácer and Gerard Moreno. Villarreal needs to beat lesser rivals at home to shoot for a top-four finish. Valencia visits Celta Vigo looking for a second win to start the season. Getafe hosts Osasuna to get its delayed campaign underway.

GERMANY

Fans return to the Bundesliga for the first time since March, with clubs allowed to fill up to 20% of their stadium capacity using social distancing. Borussia Dortmund hosts Borussia Mönchengladbach in a game between teams who qualified for the Champions League last season but didn’t play in the summer European tournaments and may hope the extra rest gives them an edge in the title race. Newly promoted Stuttgart’s first game back is a local rivalry with Freiburg, while Eintracht Frankfurt hosts the other new team, Arminia Bielefeld. After narrowly surviving relegation, Werder Bremen hosts a Hertha Berlin team boosted by the arrival of Lucas Tousart from Lyon. Union Berlin faces Freiburg and Cologne takes on Hoffenheim.

ITALY

Roma visits Hellas Verona in its first match under new ownership as the Serie A kicks off. The Friedkin Group took over control of the club last month from fellow American James Pallotta. Roma center forward Edin Dzeko remains a source of transfer speculation, amid reports that he could be headed to Juventus. In the season’s first game, Fiorentina hosts Torino.

