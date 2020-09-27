CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
MATCHDAY: Liverpool goes for 3rd straight win

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 7:04 PM

A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Liverpool goes for a third straight win to open its Premier League title defense when Arsenal visits Anfield. Arsenal has also won its first two league games and started its 2020-21 season with a victory over Liverpool in the Community Shield. Fulham hosts Aston Villa in the only other game and is seeking its first points since getting promoted back to the top division, having conceded a total of seven goals in losses to Arsenal and Leeds so far. Villa won its opening game against Sheffield United.

ITALY

Bologna and Parma are each seeking their first points of the season when they meet at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium. Neither team scored in their opening matches: Bologna lost 2-0 at AC Milan and Parma was beat 2-0 at home by Napoli.

