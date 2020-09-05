AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .352; Cruz, Minnesota, .331; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .331; Alberto, Baltimore, .322; J.Abreu, Chicago, .319; Lewis, Seattle, .319;…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .352; Cruz, Minnesota, .331; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .331; Alberto, Baltimore, .322; J.Abreu, Chicago, .319; Lewis, Seattle, .319; Severino, Baltimore, .317; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Adames, Tampa Bay, .311; Verdugo, Boston, .310.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 32; Biggio, Toronto, 29; Lewis, Seattle, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; Cruz, Minnesota, 27; J.Abreu, Chicago, 26; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; Verdugo, Boston, 26.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 38; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Tucker, Houston, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 29; Voit, New York, 28; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Robert, Chicago, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26; Grichuk, Toronto, 26.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 51; Alberto, Baltimore, 46; Cruz, Minnesota, 45; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 45; Verdugo, Boston, 44; T.Anderson, Chicago, 43; Lewis, Seattle, 43; Lindor, Cleveland, 43; Polanco, Minnesota, 43.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 14; Franco, Kansas City, 13; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 13; Martinez, Boston, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Gurriel, Houston, 12; Iglesias, Baltimore, 12; Sanó, Minnesota, 12.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; LeMahieu, New York, 2; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Pillar, Colorado, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; T.Hernández, Toronto, 13; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; Robert, Chicago, 11; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Olson, Oakland, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10; Núñez, Baltimore, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 10; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Moore, Seattle, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Margot, Tampa Bay, 6; Straw, Houston, 6; 9 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-2; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Cease, Chicago, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Javier, Houston, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.20; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.49; Ryu, Toronto, 2.51; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.53; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.58; Lynn, Texas, 2.67; Greinke, Houston, 2.91; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.09; Giolito, Chicago, 3.14.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Giolito, Chicago, 66; Lynn, Texas, 63; G.Cole, New York, 60; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 57; Bundy, Los Angeles, 55; Carrasco, Cleveland, 52; Maeda, Minnesota, 48; Ryu, Toronto, 48; F.Valdez, Houston, 48.

