BATTING_T.Anderson, Chicago, .345; Cruz, Minnesota, .328; Lewis, Seattle, .328; F.Reyes, Cleveland, .323; Alberto, Baltimore, .321; Adames, Tampa Bay, .316; J.Abreu, Chicago, .313; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .313; Schoop, Detroit, .311; Verdugo, Boston, .310.

RUNS_Lewis, Seattle, 29; Ramírez, Cleveland, 28; T.Anderson, Chicago, 27; Biggio, Toronto, 26; Cruz, Minnesota, 26; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26; J.Abreu, Chicago, 25; Alberto, Baltimore, 24; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 24; Santander, Baltimore, 24; Verdugo, Boston, 24.

RBI_Trout, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 32; J.Abreu, Chicago, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Cruz, Minnesota, 29; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 28; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 27; Piscotty, Oakland, 26; Voit, New York, 26; Seager, Seattle, 26.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Alberto, Baltimore, 45; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 45; Lewis, Seattle, 43; F.Reyes, Cleveland, 42; Cruz, Minnesota, 41; Lindor, Cleveland, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Santander, Baltimore, 40; T.Hernández, Toronto, 39; Verdugo, Boston, 39.

DOUBLES_Adames, Tampa Bay, 13; Santander, Baltimore, 13; Alberto, Baltimore, 12; Franco, Kansas City, 12; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 12; Iglesias, Baltimore, 12; Verdugo, Boston, 12; Martinez, Boston, 11; Sanó, Minnesota, 11; J.Abreu, Chicago, 10; Gurriel, Houston, 10; Seager, Seattle, 10.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; M.Chapman, Oakland, 2; Chavis, Boston, 2; Crawford, Seattle, 2; Grossman, Oakland, 2; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 2; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 2; LeMahieu, New York, 2; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Pillar, Colorado, 2; V.Reyes, Detroit, 2; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 13; Cruz, Minnesota, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; T.Hernández, Toronto, 12; J.Abreu, Chicago, 12; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 11; Santander, Baltimore, 11; Olson, Oakland, 10; Lowe, Tampa Bay, 10; Robert, Chicago, 10; M.Chapman, Oakland, 10.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 8; Merrifield, Kansas City, 7; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 6; Moore, Seattle, 6; 10 tied at 5.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 6-0; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-0; Keuchel, Chicago, 5-2; Dobnak, Minnesota, 5-2; Foster, Chicago, 4-0; Lynn, Texas, 4-1; Maeda, Minnesota, 4-1; Fiers, Oakland, 4-1; Fairbanks, Tampa Bay, 4-1; G.Cole, New York, 4-2; Bundy, Los Angeles, 4-2; Gonzales, Seattle, 4-2; Cease, Chicago, 4-2.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.20; Lynn, Texas, 1.93; Keuchel, Chicago, 2.42; Bundy, Los Angeles, 2.47; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.53; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.58; Greinke, Houston, 2.68; Ryu, Toronto, 2.92; Cease, Chicago, 3.00; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.09.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 84; Giolito, Chicago, 66; G.Cole, New York, 60; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 57; Lynn, Texas, 56; Maeda, Minnesota, 48; F.Valdez, Houston, 48; Bundy, Los Angeles, 47; Carrasco, Cleveland, 45; Civale, Cleveland, 43.

