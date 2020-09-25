AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .348; T.Anderson, Chicago, .337; J.Abreu, Chicago, .319; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .318; Verdugo, Boston, .315; Cruz,…

BATTING_LeMahieu, New York, .348; T.Anderson, Chicago, .337; J.Abreu, Chicago, .319; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .318; Verdugo, Boston, .315; Cruz, Minnesota, .309; Brantley, Houston, .305; Candelario, Detroit, .297; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .297; E.Jiménez, Chicago, .296.

RUNS_T.Anderson, Chicago, 44; J.Abreu, Chicago, 43; Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Trout, Los Angeles, 41; LeMahieu, New York, 40; Voit, New York, 40; Biggio, Toronto, 39; Lewis, Seattle, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Springer, Houston, 37.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 57; Voit, New York, 49; Trout, Los Angeles, 46; Ramírez, Cleveland, 46; Olson, Oakland, 42; Tucker, Houston, 42; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 41; Devers, Boston, 41; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 39; Seager, Seattle, 37; Franco, Kansas City, 37.

HITS_J.Abreu, Chicago, 74; T.Anderson, Chicago, 67; Merrifield, Kansas City, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 65; Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 64; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 63; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 63; Alberto, Baltimore, 62; Verdugo, Boston, 62; Franco, Kansas City, 61; Ramírez, Cleveland, 61.

DOUBLES_Cé.Hernández, Cleveland, 20; Biggio, Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Franco, Kansas City, 16; Martinez, Boston, 16; Verdugo, Boston, 16; Adames, Tampa Bay, 15; Alberto, Baltimore, 15; Brantley, Houston, 15; Iglesias, Baltimore, 15.

TRIPLES_Tucker, Houston, 6; Candelario, Detroit, 3; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 3; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 3; Moncada, Chicago, 3; Mondesi, Kansas City, 3; 19 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Voit, New York, 21; J.Abreu, Chicago, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Ramírez, Cleveland, 17; Cruz, Minnesota, 16; T.Hernández, Toronto, 16; Springer, Houston, 14; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 14; Olson, Oakland, 14; E.Jiménez, Chicago, 14.

STOLEN BASES_Mondesi, Kansas City, 24; Margot, Tampa Bay, 12; Merrifield, Kansas City, 12; Moore, Seattle, 12; Ramírez, Cleveland, 10; Grossman, Oakland, 8; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 8; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 8; V.Reyes, Detroit, 8; Robert, Chicago, 8; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 8.

PITCHING_Bieber, Cleveland, 8-1; Gonzales, Seattle, 7-2; G.Cole, New York, 7-3; Maeda, Minnesota, 6-1; Keuchel, Chicago, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; Bundy, Los Angeles, 6-3; Fiers, Oakland, 6-3; Dobnak, Minnesota, 6-4; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 5-1; J.Hernández, Texas, 5-1; Foster, Chicago, 5-1.

ERA_Bieber, Cleveland, 1.63; Keuchel, Chicago, 1.99; Bassitt, Oakland, 2.29; Ryu, Toronto, 2.69; Maeda, Minnesota, 2.70; G.Cole, New York, 2.84; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.91; Gonzales, Seattle, 3.06; Bundy, Los Angeles, 3.29; Lynn, Texas, 3.32.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 122; Giolito, Chicago, 97; G.Cole, New York, 94; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 91; Lynn, Texas, 89; Carrasco, Cleveland, 82; Maeda, Minnesota, 80; F.Valdez, Houston, 76; Bundy, Los Angeles, 72; Ryu, Toronto, 72.

