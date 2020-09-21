Lindsay Award Winners The Associated Press

Winners of the Ted Lindsay Award as the outstanding player in the league, voted by members of the NHL Players' Association (Previously called the Lester B. Pearson Award): 2020 — Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton 2019 — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay 2018 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2017 — Connor McDavid, Edmonton 2016 — Patrick Kane, Chicago 2015 — Carey Price, Montreal 2014 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh 2013 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh 2012 — Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh 2011 — Daniel Sedin, Vancouver 2010 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington 2009 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington 2008 — Alexander Ovechkin, Washington 2007 — Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh 2006 — Jaromir Jagr, N.Y. Rangers 2005 — Lockout 2004 — Martin St. Louis, Tampa Bay 2003 — Markus Naslund, Vancouver 2002 — Jarome Iginla, Calgary 2001 — Joe Sakic, Colorado 2000 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh 1999 — Jaromir Jagr, Pittsburgh 1998 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo 1997 — Dominik Hasek, Buffalo 1996 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1995 — Eric Lindros, Philadelphia 1994 — Sergei Fedorov, Detroit 1993 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1992 — Mark Messier, N.Y. Rangers 1991 — Brett Hull, St. Louis 1990 — Mark Messier, Edmonton 1989 — Steve Yzerman, Detroit 1988 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1987 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1986 — Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh 1985 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1984 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1983 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1982 — Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton 1981 — Mike Liut, St. Louis 1980 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles 1979 — Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles 1978 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal 1977 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal 1976 — Guy Lafleur, Montreal 1975 — Bobby Orr, Boston 1974 — Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia 1973 — Phil Esposito, Boston 1972 — Jean Ratelle, N.Y. Rangers 1971 — Phil Esposito, Boston