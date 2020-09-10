Liam Johnston shoots 10-under 61 to lead Portugal Masters

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Liam Johnston shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of…

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Liam Johnston shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Portugal Masters on Thursday.

It was the lowest round of Johnston’s European Tour career, leaving the Scot ahead of Frenchman Julien Guerrier. Englishman Laurie Canter was three shots off the lead.

Johnston had 10 birdies and no bogeys at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura.

“With the rough out there, it’s nice to keep the bogeys off the card,” Johnston said. “I saved well when I needed to and I holed a lot of good putts out there. I’m delighted with the 10 birdies.”

Johnston’s best finish of the season was a tie for 15th at the Wales Open.

Guerrier also was bogey free and finished with four birdies in his last five holes.

“I played great, I hit a lot of fairways and I think that is the key here,” Guerrier said.

