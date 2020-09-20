CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Novavax starts large-scale trials | School sports OK in Md. | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
Langlois, 3-time Cup winner with Canadiens, dies at 85

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 9:08 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Albert Langlois, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Montreal Canadiens, has died. He was 85.

The team announced the death Sunday.

Langlois played four seasons with the Canadiens from 1957 to 1961, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in ’58, ‘59 and ’60. The defenseman also played three seasons with the New York Rangers, two with the Detroit Red Wings and one with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 497 NHL games from 1957 to 1966.

Langlois had 21 goals and 91 assists.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

