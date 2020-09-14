CORONAVIRUS NEWS: In-person performances to return to Kennedy Center | Md. officials warn of lengthy vaccine timeline | Latest coronavirus test results
LA Galaxy unbeaten in 6 games, tie Earthquakes 0-0

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 1:30 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Bingham made two saves to help the LA Galaxy to a scoreless draw against the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday night.

The Galaxy (4-3-3) stretched their unbeaten streak to six but had their four-match win streak snapped. Los Angeles has outscored opponents 11-4 during the stretch.

San Jose (2-4-4) hasn’t won since returning from the MLS is Back tournament, losing three of five matches, including a 7-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Thursday night.

Andy Rios’ goal in the 89th minute for San Jose was called back due to offsides. Jackson Yueill had a clear shot in the 34th from inside the 18-yard box, but Bingham deflected the ball away. Guram Kashia had the Earthquakes’ only other shot on target.

Daniel Vega made two saves for the Earthquakes. Vega stopped Sebastian Lletget’s near-post header from the center of the 6-yard box. Lletget scored twice in the Galaxy’s 3-0 over Los Angeles FC on Sept. 6.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

