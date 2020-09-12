Korn Ferry Tour-Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

Saturday At Chicago Highlands Club Westchester, Ill. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,490; Par: 72 Third Round Curtis Thompson 68-65-68_201 Mito Pereira…

Saturday At Chicago Highlands Club Westchester, Ill. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,490; Par: 72 Third Round

Curtis Thompson 68-65-68_201

Mito Pereira 74-64-66_204

Theo Humphrey 69-67-68_204

Paul Barjon 70-66-68_204

Trey Mullinax 66-70-68_204

Stephan Jaeger 70-65-69_204

Chris Naegel 68-71-67_206

Robby Ormand 68-69-69_206

Jimmy Stanger 69-67-70_206

Brad Brunner 68-64-74_206

Trevor Cone 72-67-68_207

Braden Thornberry 70-67-70_207

Nick Voke 69-67-71_207

Brett Drewitt 75-66-66_207

Matt Atkins 69-67-71_207

Brad Hopfinger 69-66-72_207

Alex Chiarella 67-68-72_207

Evan Harmeling 72-69-66_207

Justin Hueber 68-71-69_208

Kevin Roy 73-67-68_208

Taylor Moore 69-69-70_208

Will Zalatoris 69-68-71_208

Mark Baldwin 69-67-72_208

Hayden Buckley 70-71-67_208

Adam Svensson 69-66-73_208

Martin Piller 70-69-70_209

Patrick Fishburn 70-68-71_209

Greyson Sigg 69-70-70_209

KK Limbhasut 71-67-71_209

Max Greyserman 69-71-69_209

Brady Schnell 67-71-71_209

Max Rottluff 70-67-72_209

Rico Hoey 69-68-72_209

Taylor Montgomery 71-70-68_209

Taylor Pendrith 71-68-71_210

Lee Hodges 71-68-71_210

Scott Gutschewski 70-70-70_210

Nick Hardy 69-71-70_210

Joey Garber 69-68-73_210

Zecheng Dou 70-67-73_210

Mickey DeMorat 73-68-69_210

Seth Fair 71-70-69_210

Erik Compton 71-67-73_211

Ben Kohles 70-68-73_211

Jack Maguire 71-69-71_211

Jared Wolfe 70-68-73_211

Ryan McCormick 70-70-71_211

David Kocher 68-69-74_211

Daniel Miernicki 74-67-70_211

Dylan Wu 70-69-73_212

Jordan Niebrugge 71-69-72_212

Chad Ramey 71-70-71_212

Nicolas Echavarria 68-71-74_213

Chase Wright 70-70-73_213

Brian Campbell 69-72-72_213

Sam Saunders 72-69-72_213

Steve LeBrun 72-69-72_213

Austen Truslow 72-69-72_213

Matt Ryan 68-71-75_214

Blayne Barber 67-71-76_214

Jamie Arnold 70-68-76_214

John Chin 69-72-73_214

James Nicholas 73-68-73_214

Eric Cole 73-68-73_214

Dawie van der Walt 72-69-74_215

Andres Gonzales 72-69-74_215

Scott Langley 70-71-74_215

David Lingmerth 69-71-80_220

