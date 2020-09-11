Korn Ferry Tour-Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

Friday At Chicago Highlands Club Westchester, Ill. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,490; Par: 72 Second Round Brad Brunner 68-64_132 Curtis Thompson…

Friday At Chicago Highlands Club Westchester, Ill. Purse: $600,000 Yardage: 7,490; Par: 72 Second Round

Brad Brunner 68-64_132

Curtis Thompson 68-65_133

Stephan Jaeger 70-65_135

Adam Svensson 69-66_135

Brad Hopfinger 69-66_135

Alex Chiarella 67-68_135

Paul Barjon 70-66_136

Trey Mullinax 66-70_136

Jimmy Stanger 69-67_136

Matt Atkins 69-67_136

Mark Baldwin 69-67_136

Theo Humphrey 69-67_136

Nick Voke 69-67_136

Will Zalatoris 69-68_137

Zecheng Dou 70-67_137

Braden Thornberry 70-67_137

Rico Hoey 69-68_137

David Kocher 68-69_137

Joey Garber 69-68_137

Max Rottluff 70-67_137

Robby Ormand 68-69_137

Jamie Arnold 70-68_138

Taylor Moore 69-69_138

Jared Wolfe 70-68_138

Brady Schnell 67-71_138

Ben Kohles 70-68_138

Blayne Barber 67-71_138

Mito Pereira 74-64_138

Erik Compton 71-67_138

KK Limbhasut 71-67_138

Patrick Fishburn 70-68_138

Nicolas Echavarria 68-71_139

Greyson Sigg 69-70_139

Justin Hueber 68-71_139

Matt Ryan 68-71_139

Taylor Pendrith 71-68_139

Dylan Wu 70-69_139

Lee Hodges 71-68_139

Martin Piller 70-69_139

Trevor Cone 72-67_139

Chris Naegel 68-71_139

Scott Gutschewski 70-70_140

Nick Hardy 69-71_140

Chase Wright 70-70_140

Max Greyserman 69-71_140

Jack Maguire 71-69_140

David Lingmerth 69-71_140

Kevin Roy 73-67_140

Ryan McCormick 70-70_140

Jordan Niebrugge 71-69_140

Dawie van der Walt 72-69_141

Brian Campbell 69-72_141

Sam Saunders 72-69_141

Steve LeBrun 72-69_141

Andres Gonzales 72-69_141

Chad Ramey 71-70_141

Scott Langley 70-71_141

Brett Drewitt 75-66_141

John Chin 69-72_141

James Nicholas 73-68_141

Austen Truslow 72-69_141

Hayden Buckley 70-71_141

Taylor Montgomery 71-70_141

Daniel Miernicki 74-67_141

Eric Cole 73-68_141

Mickey DeMorat 73-68_141

Evan Harmeling 72-69_141

Seth Fair 71-70_141

Missed the cut

Jonathan Randolph 70-72_142

Andrew Novak 71-71_142

Ollie Schniederjans 71-71_142

Billy Kennerly 74-68_142

Roberto Díaz 71-71_142

Brian Richey 67-75_142

Yuwa Kosaihira 76-66_142

Garrett Rank 71-71_142

Davis Riley 71-71_142

Austin Smotherman 72-70_142

Harry Hall 75-67_142

Zach Wright 71-71_142

Ross Miller 69-74_143

Whee Kim 72-71_143

Sebastián Vázquez 72-71_143

Ryan Ruffels 70-73_143

Andy Pope 71-72_143

Shane Smith 70-73_143

Mark Blakefield 72-71_143

Jake Knapp 73-70_143

Matt Hill 71-72_143

Julián Etulain 72-71_143

Derek Ernst 74-69_143

Alex Prugh 73-70_143

David Lipsky 73-70_143

Tyrone Van Aswegen 75-68_143

Michael Miller 71-72_143

Dawson Armstrong 72-71_143

Anders Albertson 73-71_144

Kyle Reifers 73-71_144

Sean Kelly 73-71_144

Shad Tuten 74-70_144

John VanDerLaan 73-71_144

Chip McDaniel 71-73_144

Harrison Endycott 71-73_144

Patrick Flavin 74-70_144

Brad Dalke 73-71_144

Ethan Tracy 71-73_144

Alistair Docherty 74-70_144

Andrew Svoboda 71-73_144

Will Cannon 75-69_144

Stephen Franken 76-68_144

Bobby Bai 78-66_144

Corbin Mills 70-74_144

Tyson Alexander 75-70_145

Joshua Creel 72-73_145

Taylor Dickson 76-69_145

Vince India 74-71_145

Erik Barnes 71-74_145

Eric Lilleboe 75-70_145

Steven Alker 74-71_145

Augusto Núñez 69-76_145

Luke Guthrie 74-71_145

Brandon Harkins 76-69_145

Wade Binfield 73-72_145

Cyril Bouniol 74-71_145

Santiago Gomez 72-73_145

Paul Haley II 74-72_146

JD Fernandez 73-73_146

Peyton White 74-72_146

Spencer Levin 71-75_146

George Cunningham 72-75_147

Marcelo Rozo 73-74_147

Tommy Gainey 77-70_147

Ben Silverman 80-67_147

John Somers 74-73_147

Conrad Shindler 71-76_147

Drew Weaver 72-75_147

T.J. Vogel 78-69_147

J.T. Griffin 78-69_147

Daniel Wetterich 74-73_147

Tom Whitney 79-69_148

Jonathan Garrick 75-73_148

Nicholas Thompson 75-73_148

Brett Coletta 72-76_148

Chase Johnson 77-71_148

Curtis Luck 75-74_149

Derek Lamely 75-74_149

Zach Cabra 72-78_150

Tag Ridings 76-74_150

Chandler Blanchet 73-77_150

Grant Hirschman 71-80_151

Greg Yates 74-77_151

Robert Garrigus 79-73_152

Max McGreevy 76-78_154

Michael Arnaud 77-77_154

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.