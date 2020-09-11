Korn Ferry Tour-Evans Scholars Invitational Scores

|Friday
|At Chicago Highlands Club
|Westchester, Ill.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 7,490; Par: 72
|Second Round
Brad Brunner 68-64_132
Curtis Thompson 68-65_133
Stephan Jaeger 70-65_135
Adam Svensson 69-66_135
Brad Hopfinger 69-66_135
Alex Chiarella 67-68_135
Paul Barjon 70-66_136
Trey Mullinax 66-70_136
Jimmy Stanger 69-67_136
Matt Atkins 69-67_136
Mark Baldwin 69-67_136
Theo Humphrey 69-67_136
Nick Voke 69-67_136
Will Zalatoris 69-68_137
Zecheng Dou 70-67_137
Braden Thornberry 70-67_137
Rico Hoey 69-68_137
David Kocher 68-69_137
Joey Garber 69-68_137
Max Rottluff 70-67_137
Robby Ormand 68-69_137
Jamie Arnold 70-68_138
Taylor Moore 69-69_138
Jared Wolfe 70-68_138
Brady Schnell 67-71_138
Ben Kohles 70-68_138
Blayne Barber 67-71_138
Mito Pereira 74-64_138
Erik Compton 71-67_138
KK Limbhasut 71-67_138
Patrick Fishburn 70-68_138
Nicolas Echavarria 68-71_139
Greyson Sigg 69-70_139
Justin Hueber 68-71_139
Matt Ryan 68-71_139
Taylor Pendrith 71-68_139
Dylan Wu 70-69_139
Lee Hodges 71-68_139
Martin Piller 70-69_139
Trevor Cone 72-67_139
Chris Naegel 68-71_139
Scott Gutschewski 70-70_140
Nick Hardy 69-71_140
Chase Wright 70-70_140
Max Greyserman 69-71_140
Jack Maguire 71-69_140
David Lingmerth 69-71_140
Kevin Roy 73-67_140
Ryan McCormick 70-70_140
Jordan Niebrugge 71-69_140
Dawie van der Walt 72-69_141
Brian Campbell 69-72_141
Sam Saunders 72-69_141
Steve LeBrun 72-69_141
Andres Gonzales 72-69_141
Chad Ramey 71-70_141
Scott Langley 70-71_141
Brett Drewitt 75-66_141
John Chin 69-72_141
James Nicholas 73-68_141
Austen Truslow 72-69_141
Hayden Buckley 70-71_141
Taylor Montgomery 71-70_141
Daniel Miernicki 74-67_141
Eric Cole 73-68_141
Mickey DeMorat 73-68_141
Evan Harmeling 72-69_141
Seth Fair 71-70_141
|Missed the cut
Jonathan Randolph 70-72_142
Andrew Novak 71-71_142
Ollie Schniederjans 71-71_142
Billy Kennerly 74-68_142
Roberto Díaz 71-71_142
Brian Richey 67-75_142
Yuwa Kosaihira 76-66_142
Garrett Rank 71-71_142
Davis Riley 71-71_142
Austin Smotherman 72-70_142
Harry Hall 75-67_142
Zach Wright 71-71_142
Ross Miller 69-74_143
Whee Kim 72-71_143
Sebastián Vázquez 72-71_143
Ryan Ruffels 70-73_143
Andy Pope 71-72_143
Shane Smith 70-73_143
Mark Blakefield 72-71_143
Jake Knapp 73-70_143
Matt Hill 71-72_143
Julián Etulain 72-71_143
Derek Ernst 74-69_143
Alex Prugh 73-70_143
David Lipsky 73-70_143
Tyrone Van Aswegen 75-68_143
Michael Miller 71-72_143
Dawson Armstrong 72-71_143
Anders Albertson 73-71_144
Kyle Reifers 73-71_144
Sean Kelly 73-71_144
Shad Tuten 74-70_144
John VanDerLaan 73-71_144
Chip McDaniel 71-73_144
Harrison Endycott 71-73_144
Patrick Flavin 74-70_144
Brad Dalke 73-71_144
Ethan Tracy 71-73_144
Alistair Docherty 74-70_144
Andrew Svoboda 71-73_144
Will Cannon 75-69_144
Stephen Franken 76-68_144
Bobby Bai 78-66_144
Corbin Mills 70-74_144
Tyson Alexander 75-70_145
Joshua Creel 72-73_145
Taylor Dickson 76-69_145
Vince India 74-71_145
Erik Barnes 71-74_145
Eric Lilleboe 75-70_145
Steven Alker 74-71_145
Augusto Núñez 69-76_145
Luke Guthrie 74-71_145
Brandon Harkins 76-69_145
Wade Binfield 73-72_145
Cyril Bouniol 74-71_145
Santiago Gomez 72-73_145
Paul Haley II 74-72_146
JD Fernandez 73-73_146
Peyton White 74-72_146
Spencer Levin 71-75_146
George Cunningham 72-75_147
Marcelo Rozo 73-74_147
Tommy Gainey 77-70_147
Ben Silverman 80-67_147
John Somers 74-73_147
Conrad Shindler 71-76_147
Drew Weaver 72-75_147
T.J. Vogel 78-69_147
J.T. Griffin 78-69_147
Daniel Wetterich 74-73_147
Tom Whitney 79-69_148
Jonathan Garrick 75-73_148
Nicholas Thompson 75-73_148
Brett Coletta 72-76_148
Chase Johnson 77-71_148
Curtis Luck 75-74_149
Derek Lamely 75-74_149
Zach Cabra 72-78_150
Tag Ridings 76-74_150
Chandler Blanchet 73-77_150
Grant Hirschman 71-80_151
Greg Yates 74-77_151
Robert Garrigus 79-73_152
Max McGreevy 76-78_154
Michael Arnaud 77-77_154
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.