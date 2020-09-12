Koeman drops Suárez, Vidal for Barcelona friendly

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With Lionel Messi still around, Ronald Koeman looks ready to make some brave decisions to rejuvenate…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — With Lionel Messi still around, Ronald Koeman looks ready to make some brave decisions to rejuvenate Barcelona.

It could even mean dispensing with two of Messi’s closest confidants.

The new manager left veterans Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal off his squad for the friendly against third-tier club Gimnàstic de Tarragona on Saturday, Barcelona’s first match since Koeman took over last month.

Instead, the 25-man list included several reserve team players.

While Vidal has been a valuable midfielder, Suárez has been an untouchable component of the team since his arrival in 2014. The Uruguay striker has been the best attack partner of Messi’s, and his 198 goals make him the club’s third all-time leading scorer. Suárez and his family are neighbors and close friends of Messi, his wife, and children.

Koeman has been tasked by the club to carry out “profound changes” that are clearly needed after Barcelona ended last season humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Suárez and Vidal are 33 years old and neither are in Koeman’s plans, according to Spanish media.

Koeman has reportedly told both players their tenures at Barcelona are over. Local media speculate Suárez could be heading to Juventus and Vidal to Inter Milan.

The message behind leaving them off the squad this weekend looks clear: If they do end up staying, they will have to compete with younger players to be starters again.

Barcelona’s historic defeat to Bayern was the latest collapse the side has suffered at the end of recent seasons, so Koeman is putting emphasis on fitness and work ethic to change the team’s culture of complacence and increasing reliance on Messi to win games.

Talking on Friday about the preseason, Koeman said, “My players are showing effort, focus and intensity, and that is important because for me you train like you play.”

Koeman was also careful to laud Messi, who returned to practice this week after having lost his power struggle with the club over his desire to leave. After the club refused to let him go for free, Messi publicly pledged he would finish the final year of his contract with the same commitment to winning.

“He is the best. A fit Messi is an incredibly important player as he has shown for years, and I hope we can do it once again this season,” Koeman said.

Koeman will be missing Ansu Fati for the friendly after the 17-year-old forward received a hard knock to his right thigh during practice on Friday.

Fati enhanced his breakout season for Barcelona by becoming the youngest scorer in the history of Spain’s national team last weekend in a 4-0 win over Ukraine in the Nations League.

The club friendly will be the first chance for Francisco Trincão and Pedro González to play since joining the team. Ousmane Dembele could also return to the pitch after his latest injury layoff, as could Philippe Coutinho after he spent last season on loan at Bayern. All four players will be competing for playing time up front along with Messi, Fati and Antoine Griezmann.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.