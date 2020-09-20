CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam extends Va. rent and mortgage relief program | Montgomery Co. renters report illegal increases | Latest virus test results in the region
Key hole at the US Open

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 6:25 PM

MAMORANECK, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 11.

YARDAGE: 365.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.92.

RANK: 15.

KEY FACT: Matthew Wolff was two shots behind and in the fairway when he hit a poor wedge to the right rough and had to scramble for par. Bryson DeChambeau was in the right rough, didn’t quite reach the green with a front pin and used putter from 15 feet away for a birdie and a three-shot lead. Wolff never got closer.

