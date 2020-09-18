Key hole at the US Open

MAMORANECK, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open:
HOLE: 9.
YARDAGE: 557.
PAR: 5.
STROKE AVERAGE: 4.573.
RANK: 18.
KEY FACT: The par 5 played downwind and was easily reachable from the fairway. Patrick Reed went from the rough to the bunker and got up-and-down for birdie to take a one-shot lead. Bryson DeChambeau found the fairway and hit pitching wedge to 6 feet for eagle for a 68, the low round of the day. He was one behind.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.