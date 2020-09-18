CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
Key hole at the US Open

The Associated Press

September 18, 2020, 8:10 PM

MAMORANECK, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the U.S. Open:

HOLE: 9.

YARDAGE: 557.

PAR: 5.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.573.

RANK: 18.

KEY FACT: The par 5 played downwind and was easily reachable from the fairway. Patrick Reed went from the rough to the bunker and got up-and-down for birdie to take a one-shot lead. Bryson DeChambeau found the fairway and hit pitching wedge to 6 feet for eagle for a 68, the low round of the day. He was one behind.

