Key hole at the US Open

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 8:23 PM

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the US Open::

HOLE: 7.

YARDAGE: 165.

PAR: 3.

STROKE AVERAGE: 2.96.

RANK: 16.

KEY FACT: Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris each made a hole-in-one with a 9-iron. It was the first time since 1989 that multiple players made an ace on the same hole in the same round at a U.S. Open. There were four aces in the second round at Oak Hill.

