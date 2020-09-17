Key hole at the US Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the US Open::
HOLE: 7.
YARDAGE: 165.
PAR: 3.
STROKE AVERAGE: 2.96.
RANK: 16.
KEY FACT: Patrick Reed and Will Zalatoris each made a hole-in-one with a 9-iron. It was the first time since 1989 that multiple players made an ace on the same hole in the same round at a U.S. Open. There were four aces in the second round at Oak Hill.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.