CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Getting the flu and COVID-19? It's possible | Poll: Mental health among young adults | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Jozy Altidore scores in…

Jozy Altidore scores in 89th, Toronto FC beats Montreal 2-1

The Associated Press

September 9, 2020, 11:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTREAL (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored in the 89th minute and Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.

Pablo Piatti, also scored for Toronto (6-2-3). The Reds also finished the round-robin portion of the Canadian Championship with a 4-2-0 mark.

Victor Wanyama scored his first Major League Soccer goal for the Impact (4-4-1).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up