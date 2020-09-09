Jozy Altidore scores in 89th, Toronto FC beats Montreal 2-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jozy Altidore scored in the 89th minute and Toronto FC beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak.
Pablo Piatti, also scored for Toronto (6-2-3). The Reds also finished the round-robin portion of the Canadian Championship with a 4-2-0 mark.
Victor Wanyama scored his first Major League Soccer goal for the Impact (4-4-1).
