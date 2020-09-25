CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Sports » German side Hoffenheim partnering…

German side Hoffenheim partnering with FC Cincinnati of MLS

The Associated Press

September 25, 2020, 12:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Bundesliga club Hoffenheim is forming a partnership with Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati to expand its international network.

The German club said on Friday the agreement “is due to be signed shortly” and it will aid Cincinnati’s sporting development.

“We are striving for a wide-ranging partnership that will not only focus on the football academies and the mutual exchange of innovations, but will also bolster our companies with a brand and image exchange,” Hoffenheim managing director Peter Görlich said.

Former Hoffenheim players Jürgen Locadia and Joseph-Claude Gyau play for the MLS team. Cincinnati began MLS play last year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up