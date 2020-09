French Open Results

Sunday At Stade Rolan Garros Paris Purse: €18,209,040 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at…

Sunday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Sunday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. David Goffin (11), Belgium, 7-5, 6-0, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Benjamin Bonzi, France, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (20), Greece, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-0, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (27), Russia, def. Maddison Inglis, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka (10), Belarus, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-1, 6-2.

Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Astra Sharma, Australia, def. Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, vs. Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

