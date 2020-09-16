CORONAVIRUS NEWS: In-person performances to return to Kennedy Center | Md. officials warn of lengthy vaccine timeline | Latest coronavirus test results
Fredy Montero scores twice, Whitecaps beat Impact 3-1

The Associated Press

September 16, 2020, 11:52 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Fredy Montero scored twice and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Montreal Impact 3-1 on Wednesday night, giving Toronto FC the top spot in the MLS round-robin portion of the Canadian Championship.

Montreal needed a victory to top the three-team competition. Toronto will face the winner of the Canadian Premier League finale between the Forge FC of Hamilton, Ontario, and HFX Wanderers of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Cristian Dajome also scored for Vancouver (4-7-0). Romell Quioto scored for the Impact (5-5-1). On Sunday, the Impact beat the Whitecaps 4-2 in Montreal.

The game was the last scheduled contest in Canada this season. The three Canadian teams will soon travel to the U.S. for their next three matchups. The Whitecaps will play Real Salt Lake in Utah on Saturday, and the Impact will head to their temporary home in Harrison, New Jersey, to host the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.

