CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. added to NY travel advisory list | Arlington Cemetery reopens | AstraZeneca vaccine study paused | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » France striker Mbappe tests…

France striker Mbappe tests positive for virus

The Associated Press

September 7, 2020, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — France and Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday’s Nations League match against Croatia, the French federation said on Monday.

Mbappe was isolated once he found out about his positive test and left France’s training camp to return home on Monday evening.

The French federation said the test was carried out by UEFA in the morning.

Mbappe scored for France to beat Sweden 1-0 in the Nations League on Saturday, his 14th international goal.

The federation said Mbappe passed a test before joining his teammates at the national training cap. He also tested negative on Wednesday ahead of the game against Sweden.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up