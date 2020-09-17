CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. suspending utility shutoffs until October | DC-area telework growth expected to continue after pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
FIFA men’s world rankings for September

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 4:27 AM

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA men’s world rankings for September (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (4)

5. Portugal (7)

6. Uruguay (5)

7. Spain (8)

8. Croatia (6)

9. Argentina (9)

10. Colombia (10)

11. Mexico (11)

12. Italy (13)

13. Netherlands (14)

14. Germany (15)

15. Switzerland (12)

16. Denmark (16)

17. Chile (17)

18. Sweden (17)

19. Poland (19)

20. Senegal (20)

___

