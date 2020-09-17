ZURICH (AP) — FIFA men’s world rankings for September (previous position in parentheses): 1. Belgium (1) 2. France (2) 3.…

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA men’s world rankings for September (previous position in parentheses):

1. Belgium (1)

2. France (2)

3. Brazil (3)

4. England (4)

5. Portugal (7)

6. Uruguay (5)

7. Spain (8)

8. Croatia (6)

9. Argentina (9)

10. Colombia (10)

11. Mexico (11)

12. Italy (13)

13. Netherlands (14)

14. Germany (15)

15. Switzerland (12)

16. Denmark (16)

17. Chile (17)

18. Sweden (17)

19. Poland (19)

20. Senegal (20)

