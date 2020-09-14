CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 4 Smithsonian museums to reopen Friday | Teacher helps feed families during pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » EPL: 4 people test…

EPL: 4 people test positive for COVID-19 in latest checks

The Associated Press

September 14, 2020, 3:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of checks on players and club staff in the English Premier League.

The four people must self-isolate for 10 days, the league said on Monday. Their identities weren’t disclosed.

A total of 2,131 players and club staff were tested from Monday to Sunday last week.

League play began on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up