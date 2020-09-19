CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. schools can bring back fall sports next month | No big Labor Day spike in Prince George's Co. | Latest virus test results in the region
Home » Sports » Dynamo score twice in…

Dynamo score twice in 2nd half to tie Minnesota United 2-2

The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 11:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Maynor Figueroa’s scored his first goal of the season in the 69th minute and the Houston Dynamo overcame a two-goal deficit to tie Minnesota United 2-2 on Saturday night.

Figueroa connected on a header from the left of the goalmouth off a rebound.

Darwin Quintero — on his birthday against his former club — got Houston (3-3-6) on the board in the 58th minute.

Kevin Molino opened the scoring for Minnesota (5-4-3) in the 11th minute, and Robin Lod made it 2-0 in first-half extra time.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up