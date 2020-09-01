Dream top Fever 102-90

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Courtney Williams and rookie Chennedy Carter each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the…

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Courtney Williams and rookie Chennedy Carter each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Indiana Fever 102-90 on Tuesday night.

Williams also had six rebounds and four assists, and Carter added six assists. Carter has combined for 48 points in her last two games since returning from an injury.

Betnijah Laney chipped in with 16 points for Atlanta (4-13). Glory Johnson had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Elizabeth Williams scored 10 points. The Dream have won two of their last four games following a 10-game losing streak.

Atlanta shot 53.6% from the field, including 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and made 18 of 22 free throws. Johnson made three 3-pointers and Carter was 8 of 10 at the stripe.

Kelsey Mitchell and Teaira McCowan each scored 20 points for Indiana (5-12), which has lost five straight games.

SUN 70, LIBERTY 65

DeWanna Bonner had 27 points and 11 rebounds to help the Sun beat the Liberty.

Bonner made a baseline jumper on a broken play to give Connecticut a 67-61 lead with 16.7 seconds left. She was 7 of 23 from the field and made 12 of 13 free throws to reach 20 points for the second straight game.

Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals for Connecticut (8-9), which has won five of its last seven games. Jasmine Thomas, averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 assists, did not play due to plantar fasciitis.

Both teams shot below 35% from the field, and the Liberty turned it over 18 times.

Kia Nurse, coming off the bench for the first time this season, scored 18 points for New York (2-14).

