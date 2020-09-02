Czech team staff member tests positive for coronavirus

PRAGUE (AP) — A staff member of the Czech national soccer team has tested positive for the coronavirus, days before…

PRAGUE (AP) — A staff member of the Czech national soccer team has tested positive for the coronavirus, days before the start of its UEFA Nations League campaign.

Players, coaches and other staff all had negative results in additional testing on Wednesday, the Czech team said.

The Czechs play Slovakia in Bratislava on Friday before hosting Scotland in Olomouc on Monday.

The person who tested positive has not been named and immediately left the team’s hotel in Prague.

The Czech team will leave for Slovakia on Thursday, a day later than originally planned.

