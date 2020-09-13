CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. prison reports 407 cases, 2 deaths | Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes | Latest coronavirus test results
Castagne nets debut goal as Leicester beats West Brom 3-0

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 11:16 AM

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Timothy Castagne scored on his Leicester debut before Jamie Vardy netted two penalties in a season-opening 3-0 victory over newcomer West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

Castagne, a defensive signing from Atalanta, made an impact at the other end by heading in a cross from fellow Belgian Dennis Praet in the 56th minute.

Vardy doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 74th after being pulled back by Kyle Bartley.

Vardy was on target 10 minutes later — again from the spot — after James Justin was brought down by Dara O’Shea.

Vardy was the league’s top scorer last season which ended in empty stadiums. Fans are also still shut out at the start of the new campaign due to coronavirus restrictions.

