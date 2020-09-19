CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
Burkina Faso striker Traore leaves Lyon for Aston Villa

The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 4:56 AM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French top-flight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

No fee was disclosed but media reports put it at around 17 million pounds ($21.9 million).

“We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa,” manager Dean Smith said. “He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.”

Traore began his career with Villa’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax Amsterdam.

The 25-year-old striker follows the arrival of Ollie Watkins from second-tier Brentford for a club record 28 million pounds fee earlier this month.

Villa launches its league campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

