Beric, Herbers lift Chicago Fire past Atlanta United, 2-0

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 10:22 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Beric scored his fourth goal in four games and the Chicago Fire beat the Atlanta United 2-0 on Sunday night.

Chicago (4-7-3) leapfrogged over Atlanta (4-7-2) by a point in the Eastern Conference.

Beric scored his sxith goal of the season in the 39th minute to put Chicago on top by a pair. Fabian Herbers got Chicago on the board seven minutes in with his fourth goal of the season on a shot from the left side of the net.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

