Bassett, Lewis goals lift Colorado Rapids past LA Galaxy 2-0

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 12:43 AM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Cole Bassett and Jonathan Lewis scored and the Colorado Rapids beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday night.

Colorado (4-4-4) rebounded from a 4-1 loss to FC Dallas on Wednesday night. The Galaxy (4-4-3) had their six-match unbeaten streak snapped.

Sam Vines lofted the ball from distance to Bassett, who fired his shot from the center of the 6-yard box in the 40th minute for his third goal of the season. Lewis scored on a right-footed shot at close range from the center of the goal in the 78th.

Sebastian Lletget’s header attempt sailed over the crossbar in the 71st minute for the Galaxy.

William Yarbrough made four saves for the Rapids. David Bingham had two for the Galaxy.

The Galaxy entered having won 24 of 38 all-time meetings at home, outscoring Colorado by more than 2-1.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

