All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 34 18 .654 _ New York 30 21 .588…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Tampa Bay 34 18 .654 _ New York 30 21 .588 3½ Toronto 26 25 .510 7½ Baltimore 22 30 .423 12 Boston 19 33 .365 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Chicago 33 18 .647 _ Minnesota 31 22 .585 3 Cleveland 28 23 .549 5 Detroit 21 29 .420 11½ Kansas City 21 30 .412 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 32 19 .627 _ Houston 25 26 .490 7 Seattle 22 29 .431 10 Los Angeles 22 30 .423 10½ Texas 18 33 .353 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 30 21 .588 _ Miami 26 24 .520 3½ Philadelphia 26 25 .510 4 New York 23 28 .451 7 Washington 19 30 .388 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 31 20 .608 _ Cincinnati 26 26 .500 5½ St. Louis 24 24 .500 5½ Milwaukee 24 26 .480 6½ Pittsburgh 15 36 .294 16

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 37 15 .712 _ San Diego 33 19 .635 4 San Francisco 25 25 .500 11 Colorado 22 28 .440 14 Arizona 20 32 .385 17

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (Mazza 1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.