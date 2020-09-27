CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Bamford scores late winner as Leeds beats Sheffield Utd 1-0

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 9:01 AM

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Patrick Bamford scored an 88th-minute goal to earn Leeds a 1-0 win over Sheffield United, which slipped to a third straight loss to open the Premier League season on Sunday.

Bamford headed home from Jack Harrison’s left-wing cross and has now scored a goal in all three of Leeds’ games on the team’s return to the top division.

Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier produced two brilliant saves, from John Lundstram and George Baldock, to keep the hosts at bay in the first half. The one off Lundstram was particularly special, Meslier flinging himself to his right to instinctively tip a powerful shot around the post.

Sheffield United has yet to score in three league games so far this season, with Chris Wilder’s team struggling to replicate its form from last season when it nearly qualified for Europe.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds has back-to-back wins, after beating Fulham last weekend.

