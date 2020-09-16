AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Bass Pro Shops Night Race Site: Bristol, Tennessee Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won from the pole position.

Last race: Brad Keselowski led 192 laps and won at Richmond.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick leads Hamlin by 21 points and Keselowski by 31 points through two rounds of the playoffs. … The top three have combined to win 18 of 28 races. … Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 23 of 28 races. Keselowski is next with 20 top 10 runs. … The playoff field will be trimmed to 12 after this event.

Next race: South Point 400, Sept. 27, Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Food City 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, race, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.

Last year: Tyler Reddick won after starting 38th.

Last race: Justin Allgaier completed a sweep of a series weekend doubleheader at Richmond.

Fast facts: Reddick was one of just two drivers to win last year after starting 10th or worse, and he did it twice. … This is the last regular-season race in the series. … Austin Cindric leads Chase Briscoe by 71 points and Ross Chastain by 74 points in the standings. … Eleven of the 12 spots in the playoffs have been decided.

Next race: Alsco 300, Sept.26, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

UNOH 200

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Thursday, race, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Race distance: 200 laps, 106.6 miles.

Last year: Brett Moffitt won from the pole position.

Last race: Grant Enfinger won in the last race of the regular season, leading a 1-2-3 finish for ThorSport Racing with Matt Crafton second and Ben Rhodes third.

Fast facts: Sheldon Creed is the new leader in the standings with a 4-point edge over Zane Smith and Austin Hill. Enfinger is fourth, seven points behind. … Creed, Enfinger and Kyle Busch have each won three races this season. … Hill leads all drivers with 14 top 10 finishes in 16 races.

Next race: World of Westgate 200, Sept. 25, Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Hamilton won the Tuscan Grand Prix.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 27, Sochi, Russia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the Honda Indy 200 on Sept. 13 at Mid-Ohio.

Next race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next race: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Sept. 27, Gainesville Raceway

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race at Lawton Speedway in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Friday and at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

