AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Federated Auto Parts 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia

Schedule: Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Richmond Raceway

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting eighth.

Last race: Kevin Harvick won the Southern 500 at Darlington, his series-best eighth victory of the season, in the first race of the playoffs.

Fast facts: Harvick leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points and Joey Logano by 46 points. … Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 22 of 27 races this year. … The top nine drivers in the standings have all won a race this season. No. 10, Kyle Busch, hasn’t won since the final race of last season to take the championship.

Next race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Sept. 19, Bristol Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Go Bowling 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia

Schedule: Friday, race 1, 7 p.m. (NBCSN); Saturday, race 2, 2 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Richmond Raceway

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles

Last year: Cole Custer won in the fall and Christopher Bell won in the spring.

Last race: Brandon Jones went from third to first when race leaders Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin crashed with three laps remaining at Darlington.

Fast facts: The series’ doubleheader weekend will leave just one more race to set the field for the playoffs. … Austin Cindric leads Chase Briscoe by 54 points and Chastain by 94 points after 23 races. … Chastain is the only driver in the top eight without a victory.

Next race: Food City 300, Sept. 18, Bristol Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

ToyotaCare 250

Site: Richmond, Virginia

Schedule: Thursday, race, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Richmond Raceway

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles

Last year: The series hasn’t raced at Richmond since 2005.

Last race: Ben Rhodes became the seventh different winner this season, moving from fourth to first when the three leaders pitted just before an overtime restart.

Fast facts: This is the final race to set the playoff field. … Austin Hill leads Brett Moffitt by 38 points and Zane Smith by 56. Rhodes is fourth, 63 points off the lead. … Rhodes’ victory was the third of his career and first since 2018.

Next race: UNOH 200, Sept. 17, Bristol Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Tuscan Grand Prix

Site: Scarperia e San Piero, Tuscany

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5 a.m-6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello

Race distance: 59 laps, 192 miles

Last year: The series did not race here in 2019.

Last race: Pierre Gasly won for the first time in his career at Monza.

Fast facts: Lewis Hamilton leads his Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas by 47 points and Max Verstappen by 54 points. … Hamilton finished seventh at Monza after incurring a 10-second stop and go penalty for driving onto pit road when it was closed.

Next race: Russian Grand Prix, Sept. 27, Sochi, Russia.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 1-2

Site: Lexington, Ohio

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 10:45 a.m., qualifying, 2 p.m., race 1, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, qualifying, 10:15 a.m., race 2, 1 p.m. (NBC).

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race distance: 88 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Scott Dixon won at Mid-Ohio in 2019.

Last Race: Josef Newgarden won the second half of a weekend doubleheader at World Wide Technology Raceway when a late caution ended the race under a yellow flag.

Fast facts: Dixon, with a series-high four wins, leads Newgarden by 96 points through nine races. Patricio O’Ward is third, 119 points behind. … Newgarden has won twice and three drivers have won once each. … This will be the third doubleheader weekend of the season. A fourth is scheduled for early October.

Next Race: Indycar Harvest GP doubleheader, Oct. 2-3, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Shawn Langdon won in Top Fuel and Jack Beckman won in Funny Car at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA US Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis.

Next race: AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Sept. 27, Gainesville Raceway

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Series will race on Friday and Saturday at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

