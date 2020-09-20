A brief look at Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A glance at Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot: CHAMPION: Bryson DeChambeau…

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — A glance at Sunday’s final round of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot:

CHAMPION: Bryson DeChambeau won his first major title by shooting 3-under 67 to finish the tournament at 6-under 274.

SILVER MEDALIST: Matthew Wolff’s two-shot lead coming into the day ended in a six-shot deficit. He shot 75 and finished at even par.

NEXT UP: Louis Oosthuizen (2 over), Harris English (3 over) and Xander Shauffele (4 over) rounded out the top five on a day when DeChambeau was the only player to break par.

FOR STARTERS: Rory McIlroy (6 over) needed four putts to get down from 90 feet on the first hole. English had to re-tee after his drive was lost in the left rough. Both made double-bogey on No. 1 and never got in the mix.

AMATEUR HOUR: Florida State senior John Pak knew he’d be the low amateur before he even started because he was the only amateur to make the cut. Playing early, he shot 74 to finish at 18 over.

SOME COMPANY: DeChambeau joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win an NCAA individual title, a U.S. Amateur title and a U.S. Open.

STAT OF THE DAY: DeChambeau won despite hitting only 41 percent (23 of 56) of the fairways over four rounds.

QUOTABLE: “I don’t really know what to say because that’s just the complete opposite of what you think a U.S. Open champion does.” — McIlroy, when presented with DeChambeau’s driving stats.

UP NEXT: DeChambeau and McIlroy are listed as 8-1 co-favorites for the Masters, set for Nov. 12-15. Next year’s U.S. Open is scheduled for Torrey Pines, June 17-20.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.