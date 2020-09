2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

The Associated Press

All Times TBA Top two nations in each group advance GROUP A GP W D L GF GA Pts Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Curaçao 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualifier 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP B GP W D L GF GA Pts Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Martinique 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualifier 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP C GP W D L GF GA Pts Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Suriname 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qualifier 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

GROUP D GP W D L GF GA Pts Grenada 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Qualifier 9: Cuba, French Guyana, Montserrat, Trinidad and Tobago

Qualifier 7: Barbabos, Bermuda, Haiti, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Qualifier 8: Bahamas, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana

QUARTERFINALS

Group D winner vs. Group A second place

Group A winner vs. Group D second place

Group C winner vs. Group B second place

Group B winner vs. Group C second place

SEMIFINALS

D1-A2 winner vs. B1-C2 winner

A1-D2 winner vs. C1-B2 winner

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, Aug. 1

Semifinal winners

