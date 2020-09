American League August 25 — Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh, 4-0 National League September 13 — Alec Mills,…

American League

August 25 — Lucas Giolito, Chicago White Sox vs. Pittsburgh, 4-0

National League

September 13 — Alec Mills, Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 12-0

