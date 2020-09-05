2020 Kentucky Derby Chart

The Associated Press

KENTUCKY DERBY CHART 14th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday Set. 5, 2020 1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $3,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds The Kentucky Derby Grade I 146th Running Horse Wgt PP 1/4 1/2 3/4 1M Strch Fin Jockey Odds Authentic 126 15 1-½ 1-1 1-1 1-hd 1-1 1-1¼ J. Velazquez 8.40 Tiz the Law 126 14 4-1½ 4-1 3-1 2-3½ 2-2½ 2-2 M.Franco 0.70 Mr. Big News 126 7 10-1½ 10-3 9-2 3-1½ 3-3½ 3-1¾ G.Saez 46.50 Honor A.P. 126 13 14-1 14-½ 15 9-1 4-hd 5-2 M.Smith 7.60 Max Player 126 1 12-1 13-1 12-1½ 11-1 10-1½ 5-2 R.Santana, Jr. 19.60 Storm the Court 126 3 3-2½ 3-1 4-½ 5-hd 5-1 6-1¼ J.Leparoux 27.50 Enforceable 126 2 7-hd 5-hd 8-1½ 8-½ 6-hd 7-3½ A.Beschizza 22.90 Ny Traffic 126 12 3-½ 2-½ 2-hd 4-hd 7-hd 8-1 P.Lopez 12.70 Necker Island 126 8 13-hd 12-hd 13-hd 13-1 11-hd 9-1 M.Mena 49.30 Major Fed 126 4 6-hd 6-½ 5-hd 6-hd 8-1 10-1 J.Graham 43.30 Sole Volante 126 9 15 15 14-1½ 14-2½ 12-1½ 11-4½ L.Panici 32.10 Winning Impression 126 11 9-1 9-½ 10-½ 15 15 12-¾ J.Rocco Jr. 50.00 Money Moves 126 5 5-hd 7-hd 6-½ 12-½ 14-1½ 13-1¾ J.Castellano 13.10 Attachment Rate 126 10 8-3½ 8-3 7-½ 10-½ 13-1½ 14-1¾ J.Talamo 47.50 South Bend 126 6 11-2½ 11-1½ 11-1 7-1 9-hd 15 T.Gaffalione 36.60 Time 22.920, 46.410, 1:10.230, 1:35.020, 2:00.61.

(15) Authentic 18.80 6.00 5.00 (14) Tiz the Law 3.40 3.20 (7) Mr Big News 16.80

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-2-6-4-4-18) 6 Correct Paid $278,513.32.

Pick 6 (OAKS/DERBY P6 6-8-7-4-4-18) 6 Correct Paid $10,679.400.

$0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-4-4-18) 5 Correct Paid $76,653.45.

$0.5 Pick 4 (6-4-4-18) 4 Correct Paid $2,789.30.

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-18) 3 Correct Paid $272.85.

$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 7-4-18) 3 Correct Paid $789.55.

$1 Daily Double (OAKS/DERBY 7-18) paid $161.00.

$1 Daily Double (4-18) paid $127.00.

Exacta (18-17) paid $41.00.

Future Wager (SIRE WAGER – 11) paid $36.20.

Future Wager (SIRE EXACTA 11-5) paid $212.00.

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 3 – 1-22) paid $72.00.

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 1 – 4-21) paid $3,959.60.

Future Wager (POOL 4 – 1) paid $22.60.

Future Wager (POOL 1 – 4) paid $103.60.

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 4 – 1-22) paid $123.00.

Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 2 – 2-22) paid $205.60.

Future Wager (POOL 3 – 1) paid $14.80.

Future Wager (POOL 2 – 2) paid $32.20

$1 Superfecta (18-17-9-16) paid $792.58.

$1 Super High Five (18-17-9-16-2) paid $77,251.20.

$0.5 Trifecta (18-17-9) paid $655.90.

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Winner: Authentic, C, byIntoMischiefout of Flawless, by Mr. Greeley.

Scratched: Finnick the Fierce, King Guillermo, Thousand Words .

