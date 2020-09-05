2020 Kentucky Derby Chart

|KENTUCKY DERBY CHART
|14th Race at Churchill Downs Saturday Set. 5, 2020
|1¼-Miles. Purse Paid $3,000,000 Open 3-Year-Olds
|The Kentucky Derby Grade I 146th Running
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|1M
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Authentic
|126
|15
|1-½
|1-1
|1-1
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-1¼
|J.
|Velazquez
|8.40
|Tiz the Law
|126
|14
|4-1½
|4-1
|3-1
|2-3½
|2-2½
|2-2
|M.Franco
|0.70
|Mr. Big News
|126
|7
|10-1½
|10-3
|9-2
|3-1½
|3-3½
|3-1¾
|G.Saez
|46.50
|Honor A.P.
|126
|13
|14-1
|14-½
|15
|9-1
|4-hd
|5-2
|M.Smith
|7.60
|Max Player
|126
|1
|12-1
|13-1
|12-1½
|11-1
|10-1½
|5-2
|R.Santana,
|Jr.
|19.60
|Storm the Court
|126
|3
|3-2½
|3-1
|4-½
|5-hd
|5-1
|6-1¼
|J.Leparoux
|27.50
|Enforceable
|126
|2
|7-hd
|5-hd
|8-1½
|8-½
|6-hd
|7-3½
|A.Beschizza
|22.90
|Ny Traffic
|126
|12
|3-½
|2-½
|2-hd
|4-hd
|7-hd
|8-1
|P.Lopez
|12.70
|Necker Island
|126
|8
|13-hd
|12-hd
|13-hd
|13-1
|11-hd
|9-1
|M.Mena
|49.30
|Major Fed
|126
|4
|6-hd
|6-½
|5-hd
|6-hd
|8-1
|10-1
|J.Graham
|43.30
|Sole Volante
|126
|9
|15
|15
|14-1½
|14-2½
|12-1½
|11-4½
|L.Panici
|32.10
|Winning Impression
|126
|11
|9-1
|9-½
|10-½
|15
|15
|12-¾
|J.Rocco
|Jr.
|50.00
|Money Moves
|126
|5
|5-hd
|7-hd
|6-½
|12-½
|14-1½
|13-1¾
|J.Castellano
|13.10
|Attachment Rate
|126
|10
|8-3½
|8-3
|7-½
|10-½
|13-1½
|14-1¾
|J.Talamo
|47.50
|South Bend
|126
|6
|11-2½
|11-1½
|11-1
|7-1
|9-hd
|15
|T.Gaffalione
|36.60
|Time
|22.920,
|46.410,
|1:10.230,
|1:35.020,
|2:00.61.
___
|(15)
|Authentic
|18.80
|6.00
|5.00
|(14)
|Tiz
|the
|Law
|3.40
|3.20
|(7)
|Mr
|Big
|News
|16.80
___
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (9-2-6-4-4-18) 6 Correct Paid $278,513.32.
Pick 6 (OAKS/DERBY P6 6-8-7-4-4-18) 6 Correct Paid $10,679.400.
$0.5 Pick 5 (2-6-4-4-18) 5 Correct Paid $76,653.45.
$0.5 Pick 4 (6-4-4-18) 4 Correct Paid $2,789.30.
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-18) 3 Correct Paid $272.85.
$0.5 Pick 3 (OAKS/FRSTR/DERBY 7-4-18) 3 Correct Paid $789.55.
$1 Daily Double (OAKS/DERBY 7-18) paid $161.00.
$1 Daily Double (4-18) paid $127.00.
Exacta (18-17) paid $41.00.
Future Wager (SIRE WAGER – 11) paid $36.20.
Future Wager (SIRE EXACTA 11-5) paid $212.00.
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 3 – 1-22) paid $72.00.
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 1 – 4-21) paid $3,959.60.
Future Wager (POOL 4 – 1) paid $22.60.
Future Wager (POOL 1 – 4) paid $103.60.
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 4 – 1-22) paid $123.00.
Future Wager (EXACTA POOL 2 – 2-22) paid $205.60.
Future Wager (POOL 3 – 1) paid $14.80.
Future Wager (POOL 2 – 2) paid $32.20
$1 Superfecta (18-17-9-16) paid $792.58.
$1 Super High Five (18-17-9-16-2) paid $77,251.20.
$0.5 Trifecta (18-17-9) paid $655.90.
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Winner: Authentic, C, byIntoMischiefout of Flawless, by Mr. Greeley.
Scratched: Finnick the Fierce, King Guillermo, Thousand Words .
