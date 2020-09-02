2 Czech players quarantined ahead of Nations League games

PRAGUE (AP) — West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Leipzig striker Patrik Schick have been quarantined and will miss the…

PRAGUE (AP) — West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Leipzig striker Patrik Schick have been quarantined and will miss the Czech Republic’s UEFA Nations League game in Slovakia on Friday.

The team said Thursday that health authorities decided to isolate the two because they were in close contact with a staff member of the national team who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The two won’t travel with the team to Slovakia for the game in Bratislava despite both testing negative for the coronavirus.

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar also left the team at the request of his club as a preventive measure.

It is not immediately clear if the players will be available for Monday’s Nations League game against Scotland in the Czech city of Olomouc.

