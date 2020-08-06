CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US schools mull outdoor classes | Updates to DC's high-risk states list | Latest coronavirus test results
Zidane says Bale asked not to play for Madrid at Man City

The Associated Press

August 6, 2020, 2:06 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale asked not to be included in the squad for the Champions League trip to Manchester City, according to coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale has become a peripheral figure at the Spanish champions after falling out of favor under Zidane.

“It was a personal conversation I had with him,” Zidane said. “He preferred not to play. The rest remains between me and him but he said he didn’t want to play.”

The 31-year-old Wales international’s last appearance for Madrid was on June 24.

Madrid is trying to overturn a 2-1 loss against City from the first leg in February of the pandemic-delayed round of 16

