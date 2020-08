Western & Southern Open Results

Monday At Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Flushing Meadows, New York Purse: $4,222,190 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP)…

Monday At Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Flushing Meadows, New York Purse: $4,222,190

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) — Results Monday from Western & Southern Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses)

Men’s Singles Round of 32

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 6-3, 7-5.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Tennys Sandgren, United States, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (15), Canada, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Karen Khachanov (11), Russia, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-6 (8), 6-1.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (9), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

John Isner (16), United States, def. John Millman, Australia, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5).

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Denis Shapovalov (12), Canada, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-4.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (8), Spain, def. Richard Gasquet, France, 7-5, 6-1.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

Matteo Berrettini (6), Italy, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, 6-2, 6-1.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Grigor Dimitrov (14), Bulgaria, 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Women’s Singles Round of 32

Johanna Konta (8), Britain, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, 6-2, 6-0.

Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Amanda Anisimova, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Christina McHale, United States, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-1, 7-6 (8).

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva, Russia, def. Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-1, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (13), Greece, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 7-6 (9).

Serena Williams (3), United States, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-6 (0).

Anett Kontaveit (12), Estonia, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska (16), Ukraine, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Caroline Garcia, France, 6-2, 7-6 (8).

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. CiCi Bellis, United States, 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5.

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, def. Madison Keys (7), United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles Round of 32

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-5.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (6), Germany, def. Franko Skugor and Borna Coric, Croatia, 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles Round of 16

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, and David Goffin, Belgium, 7-5, 6-1.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (7), South Africa, 6-3, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Milos Raonic and Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, walkover.

Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. John Isner, United States, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 7-6 (6), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles Round of 32

Caty McNally and Cori Gauff, United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, and Magda Linette, Poland, 6-1, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova and Anna Blinkova, Russia, def. Kirsten Flipkens and Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, 6-4, 2-6, 10-4.

Shelby Rogers and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, and Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 4-1, ret.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Sofia Kenin (6), United States, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, and Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles Round of 16

Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka (8), Czech Republic, def. Jennifer Brady and Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

