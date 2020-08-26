Western & Southern Open Results

Wednesday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $2,088,829 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $2,088,829

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

