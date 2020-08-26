Western & Southern Open Results

Wednesday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $2,088,829
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Quarterfinals
Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-1, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Quarterfinals
Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.
