Home » Sports » Western & Southern Open Results

Western & Southern Open Results

The Associated Press

August 26, 2020, 12:10 PM

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $2,088,829

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Western & Southern Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Elise Mertens (14), Belgium, def. Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, def. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

