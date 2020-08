US Open Results

Monday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _…

Monday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Monday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5.

Borna Coric (27), Croatia, def. Pablo Andujar, Spain, 7-5, 6-3, 6-1.

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Dusan Lajovic (18), Serbia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Jason Jung, Taiwan, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, 2-0, ret.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 1-6, 6-0.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Marketa Vondrousova (12), Czech Republic, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-1, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic (30), France, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 6-4, 7-5.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 2-6, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Karolina Pliskova (1), Czech Republic, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.

Caroline Garcia (32), France, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (6), Czech Republic, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

