US Open Glance: Serena, Venus Williams in Ashe on Day 2

NEW YORK (AP) — A quick look at the U.S. Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY

The Williams sisters both are scheduled to play in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Day 2 of the U.S. Open — Serena during the day, Venus at night. They have won a combined eight titles at Flushing Meadows; Serena has six of those and also was the runner-up in New York each of the past two years. Serena begins her latest attempt to get a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy by facing Kristie Ahn, while Venus will take on No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova. The Ashe schedule opens with the return of Andy Murray, the 2012 U.S. Open champion, who is still working his way back from two hip operations. He hasn’t played in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2019 Australian Open. Another comeback will come at Court 11: International Tennis Hall of Fame member Kim Clijsters, out of retirement at age 37, plays her first match at a major championship since 2012 when she meets 21st-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova.

TUESDAY’S FORECAST

Partly cloudy. High of 80 degrees Fahrenheit (27 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S WEATHER

Partly cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius).

MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Men’s first round: No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 6-1, 6-1; No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat Kevin Anderson 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-3, 7-5; No. 12 Denis Shapovalov beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Cameron Norrie beat No. 9 Diego Schwartzman 3-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 7-5; Egor Gerasimov beat No. 18 Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Jack Sock beat Pablo Cuevas 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Women’s first round: No. 1 Karolina Pliskova beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-4 6-0; No. 6 Petra Kvitova beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-2; No. 17 Angelique Kerber beat Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-4; No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova beat Greet Minnen 6-1, 6-4; No. 30 Kristina Mladenovic beat Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-2; No. 31 Anastasija Sevastova beat Coco Gauff 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

3, 13 — Aces, double-faults by Coco Gauff in the 16-year-old’s first Grand Slam first-round exit of her young career.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“New York is known for its vibe, for its energy, the fans are so electric. … It’s definitely a change, but it’s kind of peaceful, you know. We have our own suites and it’s really nice. We have so much space on the grounds.” — Shapovalov on life without fans at this year’s U.S. Open.

