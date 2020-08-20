CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Johns Hopkins experts on back to school | Nursing homes short on PPE, staff in virus rebound | Latest coronavirus test results
US international Antonee Robinson joins Fulham from Wigan

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 3:28 PM

LONDON (AP) — English-born United States international Antonee Robinson joined Premier League newcomer Fulham from third-tier Wigan on Thursday.

Robinson signed a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The left back becomes Fulham’s second signing ahead of the new season after Anthony Knockaert’s loan from Brighton was turned into a permanent move in July — before the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

Robinson had been linked with a number of Premier League teams — including his first club, Everton — and looked set to leave Wigan even before the team fell into bankruptcy protection and was relegated to League One.

Robinson had been due to join AC Milan in January but the deal collapsed when his medical examination detected an irregular heart rhythm — an issue later addressed with an ablation.

