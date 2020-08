Sunday At Woodmont Country Club Rockville, Md. Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72 Match Play Championship Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. def. Gabriela…

Sunday At Woodmont Country Club Rockville, Md. Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72 Match Play Championship

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. def. Gabriela Ruffels, Australia, 38 Holes

