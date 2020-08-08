U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

Saturday At Woodmont Country Club Rockville, Md. Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72 Match Play Quarterfinals Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def.…

Saturday At Woodmont Country Club Rockville, Md. Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72 Match Play Quarterfinals

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146), 2 and 1

Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143), 2 and 1

Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146), 1 up

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142), 1 up

Semifinals

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144), 2 and 1

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (142), 2 and 1

