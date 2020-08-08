CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Expert: Positivity rate doesn't give full picture | Last-ditch virus aid talks on Capitol Hill | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » U.S. Women's Amateur Championship Scores

U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 8, 2020, 6:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Woodmont Country Club
Rockville, Md.
Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72
Match Play
Quarterfinals

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146), 2 and 1

Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143), 2 and 1

Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146), 1 up

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142), 1 up

Semifinals

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144), 2 and 1

Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (142), 2 and 1

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up