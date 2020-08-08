U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Woodmont Country Club
|Rockville, Md.
|Yardage: 6,553; Par: 72
|Match Play
|Quarterfinals
Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Kaleigh Telfer, South Africa (146), 2 and 1
Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144) def. Riley Smyth, Cary, N.C. (143), 2 and 1
Valery Plata, Colombia (142) def. Kennedy Swann, Austin, Texas (146), 1 up
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Emilia Migliaccio, Cary, N.C. (142), 1 up
|Semifinals
Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (145) def. Alyaa Abdulghany, Malaysia (144), 2 and 1
Gabriela Ruffels, Australia (143) def. Valery Plata, Colombia (142), 2 and 1
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.