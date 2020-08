U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship Scores

Friday At Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Bandon, Ore. Bandon Dunes yardage: 7,214; Par: 72 Match Play Quarterfinal Round Upper Bracket…

Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143) def. Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (139), 1 up

Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (137) def. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (140), 1 up

Lower Bracket

Matthew Sharpstene, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Philip Barbaree, Shreveport, La. (143), 4 and 2

Charles Osborne, Reno, Nev. (141) def. Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (145), 2 and 1

