U.S. Men’s Amateur Championship Scores

Thursday At Bandon Dunes Golf Resort Bandon, Ore. Bandon Dunes yardage: 7,214; Par: 72 Match Play Round of 32 Upper Bracket

Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142) def. Wilson Furr, Jackson, Miss. (132), 19 holes

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (139) def. Spencer Tibbits, Vancouver, Wash. (144), 3 and 1

Segundo Oliva Pinto, Argentina (143) def. McClure Meissner, San Antonio, Texas (138), 2 and 1

Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143) def. Julian Perico, Peru (138), 2 and 1

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (143) def. Sam Harned, Rocklin, Calif. (144), 2 and 1

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (140) def. Hugo Townsend, Sweden (139), 4 and 2

Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (137) def. Jonathan Yaun, Minneola, Fla. (143), 1 up

Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (143) def. Clay Feagler, Laguna Niguel, Calif. (139), 4 and 3

Lower Bracket

William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (142) def. James Piot, Canton, Mich. (134), 3 and 2

Philip Barbaree, Shreveport, La. (143) def. Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. (139), 2 and 1

Matthew Sharpstene, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (141), 2 and 1

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (144) def. Sandy Scott, Scotland (143), 2 and 1

Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (145) def. Jack Trent, Australia (142), 3 and 2

Davis Lamb, Potomac, Md. (144) def. Trey Winstead, Baton Rouge, La. (140), 1 up

Charles Osborne, Reno, Nev. (141) def. Noah Norton, Chico, Calif. (144), 2 up

Carson Lundell, Alpine, Utah (140) vs. Hunter Wolcott, Dickson, Tenn. (139), 3 and 2

Round of 16 Upper Bracket

Stewart Hagestad, Newport Beach, Calif. (139) def. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142), 4 and 3

Tyler Strafaci, Davie, Fla. (143) def. Segundo Oliva Pinto, Argentina (143), 1 up

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (140) def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (143), 3 and 2

Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (137) def. Sam Bennett, Madisonville, Texas (143), 5 and 3

Lower Bracket

Philip Barbaree, Shreveport, La. (143) def. William Mouw, Chino, Calif. (142), 3 and 1

Matthew Sharpstene, Asheville, N.C. (144) def. Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (144), 4 and 3

Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (145) def. Davis Lamb, Potomac, Md. (144), 5 and 3

Charles Osborne, Reno, Nev. (141) def. Carson Lundell, Alpine, Utah (140), 7 and 5

