Tyton’s fourth shutout helps Cincinnati tie Crew 0-0

The Associated Press

August 29, 2020, 10:32 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Przemyslaw Tyton had his fourth shutout of the season and FC Cincinnati tied the Columbus Crew 0-0 on Saturday night.

Tyton made three saves for his second clean sheet in the last eight days.

Cincinnati (2-4-2) is scoreless during a three-game winless streak.

Columbus (5-1-2), which had five wins during a six-game unbeaten streak to open the season, has been shut out in back-to-back games.

