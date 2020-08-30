CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Timothy Weah makes his injury return for French club Lille

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 9:31 AM

LILLE, France (AP) — US international Timothy Weah made his comeback from injury as a late substitute for French club Lille on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Weah came on in the 78th minute for Turkey forward Burak Yılmaz in a 1-0 win at Reims. He had a chance to score during stoppage time when he broke into the penalty area down the right but missed the target.

Weah suffered a torn hamstring on Feb. 16 against Marseille on his return to competition with Lille, after a six-month layoff due to the same injury.

Weah, the son of former FIFA world player of the year and current Liberia President George Weah, joined Lille from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

